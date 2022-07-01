Odendaalsrus police station closed due to OHS non-compliance

Friday, July 1, 2022

The Department of Employment and Labour’s Inspection and Enforcement Services has prohibited the use of the South African Police Service station in Odendaalsrus, Free State, due to non-compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

“The closure of the facility emanates from a reactive inspection (complaint-triggered inspection) conducted by the Occupational Health and Safety inspectors following reports of occupational hazards in the building,” the Department of Employment and Labour said on Friday.

It was also discovered that the station was being utilised by officials while still under construction. This includes an incident of an employee sustaining an injury from a ceiling that fell.

The facility was prohibited on 28 June 2022, in terms of Section 30 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. This section of the legislation empowers the labour inspector to issue a Prohibition Notice, declaring the building unsafe for use and occupation.

“The department continues to have zero tolerance for non-compliance of occupational health and safety regulations by employers. The priority of the inspectorate is to safeguard the health and safety of employees and members of the community that visit the building,” Provincial Chief Inspector, Manelisi Luxande, said.

The facility will remain closed until all safety issues have been corrected to the satisfaction of the labour inspector. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

208882 Views
13 Jun 2022

Small business urged to apply for support

11610 Views
29 Jun 2022

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

328459 Views
30 Sep 2020

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

211102 Views
21 Sep 2021

Action expected against striking Eskom workers

804 Views
01 Jul 2022

DBE outlines plan for school assistants

2699 Views
23 Jun 2022

SAnews on Twitter