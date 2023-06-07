Nzimande welcomes swift response to Fort Hare fire

Higher Education and Training Minister, Blade Nzimande, has commended the swift response by Fort Hare University management, in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies, which led to the arrest of 12 suspects over the destruction of the university’s infrastructure.

The arrest follows a violent protest at the University of Fort Hare in Alice Campus on Sunday, ahead of the start of mid-year exams.

The protest led to torching, which destroyed the foyer of the sports centre and other university infrastructure.

In a statement, Nzimande condemned the incident, warning that government cannot, and will not tolerate the destruction of property, regardless of the reasons that might be provided.

“Arson, vandalism and intimidation will never justify or cannot be associated with any legitimate forms of protest and should be condemned unequivocally by all, including by students themselves,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande said he is also delighted that this unfortunate incident did not disturb the academic project, and that the mid-year exams are well underway with no disruption.

“The university must ensure that all students who are involved in this incident are also subjected to the university's internal disciplinary processes,” he said.

The Minister also commended the decision by university management to monitor closely all examination venues by providing additional security.

He further commended the efforts by the university to repair the damaged property. – SAnews.gov.za