Nzimande gives Edendale Hospital the thumbs up

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has commended Edendale Hospital for its level of preparedness to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nzimande visited the hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, as part of Cabinet’s decision for the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Vaccines to visit and to monitor preparations of hospitals, clinics and other vaccine distribution centres.

This is so as to ensure efficiencies in vaccine warehousing, distribution and deliveries.

Part of the monitoring measures include checking whether the identified facilities have adequate vaccine storage, and stringent security measures to safeguard the vaccines.

Edendale is amongst the leading hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal to administer COVID-19 inoculations.

The hospital is the fourth biggest hospital in the country and is designated as a regional hospital which offers district tertiary services with a total of 900 beds.

The Minister said he was satisfied with the level of preparedness by the hospital and congratulated hospital management, and the provincial government for a job-well done.

“I’m impressed by the proactive and innovative measures introduced by the hospital to manage COVID-19. These include the establishment of a flu clinic since March 2020. The clinic is used to screen all patients and visitors to the hospital at the point of entry,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande reiterated that the arrival of vaccines does not suggest the relaxation of COVID-19 health protocols, which includes the wearing of masks, sanitisation and social distancing. – SAnews.gov.za