Nzimande extends condolences on passing of SASCO Deputy President

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of South African Student Congress (SASCO) Deputy President, Buyile Matiwane.

Matiwane passed away on Monday after a short illness.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nzimande said Matiwane’s passing is not only a loss to SASCO but to the entire Post School Education and Training (PSET) sector, because SASCO, as a student movement plays a significant role in the sector.

He said that since the election of the current leadership of SASCO into office, Matiwane had a cordial and frank relationship with the leadership in advancing the interest of students throughout the post school education and training sector.

“Such relationship was demonstrated as we were collectively responding to COVID -19 and its aftermath. This includes our decision to provide laptops and data to the students. This process was coordinated seamlessly throughout our institutions,” Nzimande said.

In honour of Matiwane, the Department of Higher Education and Training will continue to offer financial support to the children of the working class and the poor, through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

“The Department of Higher Education and Training will continue to increase the total headcount enrolment in higher education, public and private institution to 1.62 million as envisaged by the National Development Plan (NDP).

“The department will also continue to ensure that it finds alternative funding models through the Comprehensive Student Funding Model which will be presented to Cabinet for consideration,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande highlighted that SASCO is an organisation that has given the country great patriots and competent cadres, many of whom carry enormous responsibilities in state institutions and in the business sector. – SAnews.gov.za