Nzimande appoints Coastal TVET College acting principal

The Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation has appointed the Deputy Principal of Corporate Services at Mthashana TVET College, Johannes Mgonodi Zwane, as acting principal for the Coastal TVET College.

According to the department, this will be effective from 1 September 2022 for six months or until the post is permanently filled.

The department said Zwane has been identified as an appropriate individual with the necessary skills and experience to act as the principal at Coastal TVET College.

The appointment follows the conclusion of a period of administration at the college at the end of August 2022.

“This action is part of bringing the college back to normality and stability,” the department explained.

Last week, the department announced that Minister Blade Nzimande has reached a mutual agreement with Coastal TVET College administrator, Ndoda Biyela to bring to a close the period of administration by the end of August 2022.

The Minister appointed Biyela as an administrator at Coastal TVET College on 1 December 2020 to execute both the functions of governance and management.

This was after corruption allegations emerged and a damning audit report by the Auditor-General.

The issues of concern included alleged maladministration, looting and financial maladministration, unfilled posts, poor audit outcomes, ineffective internal controls and low academic throughput rates.

Nzimande said the department has commenced the process of appointing a permanent principal.

“Among the immediate tasks of the acting principal will be to set up mechanisms to address concerns that have been raised by stakeholders on the state of functionality of the college. All these matters will be fully addressed as we move the college towards the appointment of permanent senior management, including the college principal.”

The department has urged all the stakeholders to work closely with Zwane in addressing all the outstanding challenges at the college.

Nzimande has since invited all stakeholders, including staff members, labour unions and students, to work with the acting principal in ensuring that the academic project is not compromised.

“The Minister thanks Mr Zwane for his willingness to serve the college and wishes him well in restoring good corporate governance at the college,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za