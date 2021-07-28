Nxesi to launch national OHS report

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi will on Friday launch a report on the state of the South African Occupational Health and Safety (OHS).

The report will be launched during a webinar under the theme, ‘A new beginning’.

The launch of the report is a project commissioned jointly by the International Labour Organization and the Department of Employment and Labour, and focuses on the profile of Occupational Health and Safety in workplaces.

The report provides a historical analysis of OHS in South Africa.

It contains a number of key themes and insights that came out of the confidential, semi-structured in-depth interviews with 34 purposefully selected participants.

Themes identified in the interview responses include COVID-19 opportunities; enforcement of legislation; poor compliance and OHS committees; gender and the informal sector; complex legislation; poor reporting yet increasing claims and lack of awareness; partnerships and human resources challenges for inspection, and better enforcement in the mines.

Speakers from organised business and labour will also be part of the webinar. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

No need to reapply for R350 grant, says SASSA

32431 Views
12 Feb 2021

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

282474 Views
29 Apr 2020

SA moves to lockdown level 3, with tighter curfew and alcohol restrictions

80634 Views
15 Jun 2021

Defective Tiger Brand’s cans recalled

3746 Views
26 Jul 2021

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

220695 Views
17 May 2021

DPSA Minister welcomes signing of agreement on wage increase

2308 Views
27 Jul 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter