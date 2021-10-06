Nxesi encourages employees, public to vaccinate

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has urged employees of the department as well as the public to vaccinate against COVID-19.

“It is important for all of us to vaccinate. Though it is voluntary, remember that when you vaccinate, you do not protect yourself only, you protect your family and those that are around you. By vaccinating you also assist in allowing the economy to fully open.

“Please heed the call by Government and vaccinate as early as possible and help the country to save jobs and to reduce the rate of unemployment that is continuing to increase,” Nxesi said on Tuesday.

The Minister said this during his oversight visit to the Rustenburg Labour Centre. The visit forms part of his scheduled series of visits to different departmental offices across the country to monitor the quality of services offered to clients.

Nxesi also aims to create a platform for clients to engage him on challenges they experience and to get an on-site understanding of the office dynamics by engaging employees.

The Minister also visited the Mogwase Industrial Site and continued to urge employees to vaccinate. The call by Minister Nxesi to urge employees to vaccinate is part of government’s concerted efforts to help the country and the world at large to fight against the pandemic, which has amongst others left the economies of many countries struggling to recover. – SAnews.gov.za