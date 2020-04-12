NW rolls out COVID-19 screening in Tlhabane

The North West Health Department has urged the people of Geelhout Park and Tlhabane in Rustenburg to come out to be screened and tested for COVID-19.

“We are calling for people to all come out for screening, especially in those areas that reflect as high.

“Our provincial epicentre is Bojanala District. In Bojanala our district epicentre is Rustenburg, especially Tlhabane and Geelhout Park.

“We are calling for people especially those in the two settlements to all come out in their numbers for screening and those that show symptoms be referred for testing. This will help to curb further transmission, as a result of not knowing your status,” said North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha.

The MEC will be stationed in Rustenburg for four days from Wednesday until Saturday, next week, to support field workers for screening and testing with two mobile testing units.

One mobile unit will be stationed in Geelhout Park and the other in Tlhabane. The province has five mobile units.

Rustenburg has nine of the 19 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the North West province. The majority of the confirmed cases are in the mentioned settlements.

A total of 153 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, 85 came back negative and results for 39 tests are still pending.

Three people who had contracted COVID-19 have recovered in Rustenburg alone.

The province’s mass screening, testing and contact tracing kicked off in Motswedi village, Zeerust on Monday, 06 April.

This followed an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the roll-out of the large-scale screening, testing, contact tracing and medical management programme.

A total of 270 713 people have been screened by field workers and at health facilities in the North West since the province commenced with the mass screening.

Of those screened 23 people have been referred for testing, of which 15 is in Bojanala.

In the same breath, the MEC urged people to adhere to lockdown regulations and stay home and observe social distancing to curb the further spread of the Coronavirus. – SAnews.gov.za