NW Education arranges counselling for learners

Monday, July 18, 2022

The North West Education Department has arranged counselling for Letsatsing Secondary School learners who were traveling in a bus when it exploded on Saturday.

A private bus transporting 20 learners from Letsatsing Secondary School exploded at Unit 9 in Mmabatho near Mahikeng and no injuries were reported.

The learners were attending the Winter Camp classes, which were held at Mosikare Secondary School in Mantsha Village.

On their way back home as the bus was dropping off learners around Mmabatho Township, it exploded.

The MEC for Education, Mmaphefo Matsemela, is grateful that there were no injuries reported from the incident.

"On behalf of the North West Department of Education l am truly grateful that there were no injuries reported. The purpose of the Winter Camps is to primarily to improve the performance of our learners,” MEC Matsemela said.

"We wish to call upon all our bus operators to be extremely vigilant whenever they are transporting learners. They should ensure that their busses are road worthy and they comply to the rules of the road," Matsemela said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

 

Most Read

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

257057 Views
13 Jun 2022

Social Development proposes amendment to R350 SRD grant regulations

3453 Views
15 Jul 2022

DBE outlines plan for school assistants

9095 Views
23 Jun 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

218981 Views
21 Sep 2021

Couple arrested for R36m stolen from FNB client

651 Views
18 Jul 2022

Marikana schools beat the odds

443 Views
18 Jul 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter