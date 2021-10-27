NSFAS prepares to open 2022 applications for student funding

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has welcomed the green light given by Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, to open online applications for 2022.

Online applications for 2022 are for applicants who would need government bursaries to further their studies at any of the 25 public universities or 50 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges, including students who previously studied without NSFAS.

On Tuesday, Nzimande visited the NSFAS headquarters in Cape Town to assess the state of readiness for the 2022 online applications system process for first time students, and returning students who previously studied without NSFAS.

Nzimande expressed his appreciation to the system improvements and significant considerations made to simplify the application process for eligible students.

“I am quite confident from the demonstration I have seen, that we are ready to open the 2022 online application for eligible students,” Nzimande said.

Speaking on the approval of the opening of the online applications for 2022, NSFAS board chairperson, Ernest Khosa, said the approval by the Minister to allow NSFAS to open the 2022 online application is an indication that the public entity is taking steps in the right direction.

“We appreciate the confidence and the support the new NSFAS Board and management is receiving from the Minister. Our team has demonstrated to the Minister all the stages each application will go through when submitted by an applicant [and] we were able to assure the Minister that we are much better prepared to deal with any challenges that may come,” Khosa said.

The Minister is expected to brief the nation on the opening date of the 2022 online application soon and more details on the system improvements, and application processes will be made available on the date of the briefing. – SAnews.gov.za