NSFAS applicants urged to submit missing documents before deadline

Applicants who have applied to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for funding in 2019 without submitting all supporting documents have until Friday, 14 December, to submit all required documents.

According to NSFAS, more than 400 000 applications were received from prospective students for the 2019 application cycle and over 57 346 of the applications were found to have missing supporting documents during the evaluation process.

“Applicants are urged to log in to their myNSFAS accounts to check whether they have submitted all required documents with their application. Applications that are still pending these required documents beyond Friday will automatically be rejected,” the scheme said.

The following documents, with a stamp not older than three months, are required to complete the application form:

- Certified copy of your South African birth certificate or ID document;

- Certified ID copies of parents or guardians;

- Certified copies of proof of income (where applicable); and

- A completed consent form.

The application form can be downloaded from www.nsfas.org.za.

Applicants can submit these documents online on the MyNSFAS portal:

- Go to https://my.nsfas.org.za/mynsfas/selfservice.html.

- Log in to myNSFAS account.

- Click on the documents tab.

- A folder will be available to upload documents.

- Upload required missing documents.

- And press submit.

If for some reason, applicants are unable to upload the documents online, they should email the documents to missingdocuments@nsfas.org.za and use their ID number as reference.

“It is important to note that applicants with missing supporting documents need to submit these documents for NSFAS to finalise funding decisions.

“NSFAS has already started communicating funding decision to applicants via SMS or email and will continue to do so until January once all academic results have been made available and all institutions have confirmed admission.

“We encourage students to ensure that the cell phone numbers provided are correct and in the case of changes, update their details on the myNSFAS portal,” NSFAS explained. – SAnews.gov.za