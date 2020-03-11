North West woman cleared of Coronavirus

A 26-year-old North West woman, who was suspected to have contracted Coronavirus (COVID-19), has been cleared after she tested negative for the second time.

The woman was transferred from Joe Morolong Memorial Hospital (JMMH) in Vryburg, to Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp.

“A patient, who was admitted for observation at Klerksdorp Hospital, has been released to go home following the results of the Coronavirus test, which once again came out negative,” said the North West provincial government.

On Monday, the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that the suspected case of Coronavirus in the North West province tested negative but indicated that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases would conduct further tests on the patient.

With widespread fear since early Monday, the North West Health MEC, Madoda Sambatha, said the latest results now allay fears of Coronavirus in that province.

"The people of the North West can rest assured we do not have any confirmed case of Coronavirus in the province. People must not depend on hearsay or fake news for information on Coronavirus.

“All tests of suspected Coronavirus cases are conducted by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the Minister announces the results, whether positive or negative.

“I urge our people to always wait for official communication from the Department [of Health] before causing unnecessary public panic," said Sambatha.

The MEC also warned government officials to respect established communication and media protocols by refraining from making premature public statements before an official departmental position on matters of this nature.

While it is confirmed that there is no Coronavirus in the North West, the public is urged to continue to apply precautionary measures such as: