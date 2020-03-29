North West suspends initiation school activities

Sunday, March 29, 2020

The North West House of Traditional Leaders has suspended all initiation schools and related activities until further notice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which led to President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a 21-day national lock down, the North West House of Traditional Leaders has taken a decision to suspend all initiation schools and related activities, until further notice,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

Chairperson of the North West House of Traditional Leaders, Kgosi Moshe Mabe, said the decision was taken to avoid putting the lives of the initiates and that of the entire community at risk.

“It is common knowledge that the country is battling with the outbreak of COVID-19, which continues to spread at an alarming rate. It was against this background that we requested the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs to impose a suspension on the start of initiation schools for the upcoming winter season.

“We believe that such a measure will go a long way in curbing the spread of the virus”, he said.

As of 28 March, the country had recorded a total of 1 187 confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and one death. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA pays April 2020 grants earlier amid Covid19

36393 Views
22 Mar 2020

Coronavirus: 55 arrests on first day of lockdown

6665 Views
27 Mar 2020

Access all COVID-19 facts via WhatsApp

12501 Views
21 Mar 2020

SA COVID-19 deaths revised to one

3859 Views
27 Mar 2020

Essential services to remain in place as SA enters lockdown

153006 Views
23 Mar 2020

Mkhize clarifies no jogging, dog-walking during lockdown

18230 Views
25 Mar 2020

SA News on Facebook