North West showcases beekeeping potential at National Bee Conference

Friday, July 3, 2026

The 2026 National Bee Conference has positioned the North West province as an emerging hub for beekeeping and pollination-related investment while highlighting the sector's growing contribution to food security, economic growth and rural development.

Hosted by the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in partnership with the South African Bee Industry Organisation (SABIO), the conference took place at Sun City in Rustenburg from 30 June to 1 July under the theme, "Pollinators for Food Security, Economic Growth and Rural Transformation."

The two-day event brought together emerging and commercial beekeepers, researchers, agricultural stakeholders and industry representatives from across South Africa to discuss opportunities, challenges and innovations shaping the country's beekeeping industry.

Delegates explored ways to strengthen collaboration, promote innovation and expand the sector while examining the role the North West Province can play in creating sustainable economic opportunities through beekeeping.

Discussions focused on the importance of pollinators in supporting crop production, improving agricultural resilience and strengthening food security. Participants also considered measures to protect and expand pollinator populations as a strategic agricultural resource.

North West beekeepers were among the top performers at the National Honey, Mead and Value-Added Products Competition, held in collaboration with the Honey Judges' and Stewards' Guild of South Africa.

Among those recognised for excellence were Kenalemang Mooketsi, Gabathata Matshidiso, Thato Lesufi, Peter Mputle, Lukas Radise and Lenah Mosiapoa. The awards recognised outstanding achievements in honey production, mead-making and value-added bee products, reflecting the growing expertise and innovation within the province's beekeeping sector.

Delegates concluded the conference by adopting several resolutions aimed at strengthening South Africa's beekeeping industry.

The resolutions include implementing the National Beekeeping Strategy as the sector's guiding framework; strengthening national bee health systems; recognising pollination as strategic agricultural infrastructure; protecting forage resources; improving colony resilience; expanding participation in beekeeping; promoting evidence-based decision-making; improving consumer confidence and industry competitiveness; and enhancing coordination among government, industry and research institutions.

SABIO Chairperson Tumi Mobu thanked the province and the beekeeping community for contributing to a successful conference.

"Thank you to the North West Province for its warm hospitality and to all the beekeepers, partners and stakeholders whose participation contributed to the success of this conference. The conference resolutions will be implemented through collaboration between industry stakeholders, government departments and research institutions, including the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Agricultural Research Council," Mobu said.

North West Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Madoda Sambatha said the conference demonstrated the province's potential to become a key player in South Africa's growing beekeeping industry.

He said beekeeping offers practical opportunities for young people, women and rural entrepreneurs to participate meaningfully in agriculture.

"With the right technical support, mentorship and access to markets, beekeeping provides opportunities to build sustainable enterprises that contribute both to household incomes and to the wider agricultural economy. Our focus should be on creating an environment where these enterprises can grow into successful businesses that create jobs and invest back into their communities," Sambatha said.

The MEC also commended participants, exhibitors and competition winners for contributing to the success of the conference.

He said the department would continue working with industry stakeholders, research institutions and beekeepers to create an enabling environment for the sector to grow and support sustainable enterprises.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment from government, industry and research partners to strengthen collaboration and implement the adopted resolutions, to build a more competitive, inclusive and sustainable beekeeping sector that supports food security, economic growth and rural transformation. – SAnews.gov.za

