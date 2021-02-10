North West to rebuild following heavy rains

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The North West provincial government is working with all spheres of government to repair damaged roads in flood stricken areas of Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati.

This follows heavy rainfall and floods.

Premier, Professor Tebogo Job Mokgoro, said information gathered following inspection and assessment of the damaged roads and other infrastructure in the Greater Taung Local Municipality, will be presented to National Government to consider declaring the area a State of Disaster.

Mokgoro visited the flood stricken areas of Matlapaneng, Mokgareng and Shaleng on Tuesday, in order to get first-hand information of the situation on the ground.

He said that despite the already dry provincial government purse, affected citizens and areas have to be assisted.

“National, provincial and internal roads, including those which were under construction, have been affected. We will be meeting once more as [the] three spheres of government to secure the budget and restore damaged roads. There’s no doubt that funds are limited because most funds were directed towards tackling [the] COVID-19 pandemic. However, we will ensure that we rescue our people,” Mokgoro said.

He added that the roads which were under construction will also be restored as soon as possible, through the Department of Public Works and Roads.

“Through the available financial prescripts we will negotiate with constructors on site and readjust their scope of work to accommodate the restoration of the affected portions of the roads.”

Meanwhile, a number of houses have been affected and those built with mud collapsed.

Social Development MEC Boitumelo Moiloa, who accompanied Mokgoro, visited several households in Madipelesa and Mmamutle.

“Over 150 households need urgent assistance. We are still on the ground with our social workers doing assessment. Food parcels will be given to affected families. We are also providing blankets and mattresses to some through the assistance of different institutions,” Moiloa said.

The Premier and his entourage also visited the bereaved family of Molebole in Mokgareng whose nine- year old child died after drowning in the flooded Mokgareng River. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

SONA 2021 to reflect on the new normal

4058 Views
09 Feb 2021

National Minimum Wage increased to R21.69 per hour

1956 Views
10 Feb 2021

SASSA announces cut-off date to appeal rejected R350 claims

72239 Views
07 Dec 2020

Matric results to be released on time

9969 Views
20 Jan 2021

Road closures ahead of SONA

1550 Views
09 Feb 2021

Gauteng opens late online registration for Grade 1 and 8 learners

33935 Views
22 Dec 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter