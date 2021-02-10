North West to rebuild following heavy rains

The North West provincial government is working with all spheres of government to repair damaged roads in flood stricken areas of Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati.

This follows heavy rainfall and floods.

Premier, Professor Tebogo Job Mokgoro, said information gathered following inspection and assessment of the damaged roads and other infrastructure in the Greater Taung Local Municipality, will be presented to National Government to consider declaring the area a State of Disaster.

Mokgoro visited the flood stricken areas of Matlapaneng, Mokgareng and Shaleng on Tuesday, in order to get first-hand information of the situation on the ground.

He said that despite the already dry provincial government purse, affected citizens and areas have to be assisted.

“National, provincial and internal roads, including those which were under construction, have been affected. We will be meeting once more as [the] three spheres of government to secure the budget and restore damaged roads. There’s no doubt that funds are limited because most funds were directed towards tackling [the] COVID-19 pandemic. However, we will ensure that we rescue our people,” Mokgoro said.

He added that the roads which were under construction will also be restored as soon as possible, through the Department of Public Works and Roads.

“Through the available financial prescripts we will negotiate with constructors on site and readjust their scope of work to accommodate the restoration of the affected portions of the roads.”

Meanwhile, a number of houses have been affected and those built with mud collapsed.

Social Development MEC Boitumelo Moiloa, who accompanied Mokgoro, visited several households in Madipelesa and Mmamutle.

“Over 150 households need urgent assistance. We are still on the ground with our social workers doing assessment. Food parcels will be given to affected families. We are also providing blankets and mattresses to some through the assistance of different institutions,” Moiloa said.

The Premier and his entourage also visited the bereaved family of Molebole in Mokgareng whose nine- year old child died after drowning in the flooded Mokgareng River. – SAnews.gov.za