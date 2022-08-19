North West mourns passing of five learners

North West Education MEC, Mmaphefo Matsemela, has extended her heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, learners and teacher at the Vyfhoek Primary School in Potchefstroom following the tragic death of five school learners on Thursday.

According to reports, the learners were run over by a mini truck inside the school premises, while waiting for their school transport after school.

The mini truck is reported to have been traveling from Potchefstroom towards the Johannesburg direction on the N12 road and capsized after a front wheel tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then went straight through the school fence plunging into four learners and killing them on the spot. One learner died inside the ambulance while the paramedics were still attending to her injuries. Four learners sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Matsemela has called for cooperation during this difficult time.

“This is the most devastating news to share. Losing five learners in this manner is not easy to accept- as a parent and as a caretaker to these learners.

“We are truly lost for words and we plead with the public to treat the matter with sensitivity as parents are still trying to get into terms with this sudden loss. I wish to send a word of comfort to the bereaved families and for those whose learners are hospitalised,” Matsemela said. – SAnews.gov.za