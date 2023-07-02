North West to investigate blocked housing projects

North West Acting Premier and Human Settlements MEC, Nono Maloyi, has called on the Bojanala District Municipality and departmental officials to investigate and submit a report with recommendations regarding all outstanding blocked housing projects.

The report should include blocked projects which were not covered on a preliminary report.

Maloyi visited the area this week to assess projects in the district, some of which are reported to be in existence for over 10 years and are expected to undergo further testing by the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC).

During his visit, Maloyi introduced seven contractors to fast track the completion of the blocked projects and resolved some housing challenges in the district. The contractors will be introduced to ward councillors and community members.

He warned the contractors against shoddy work, non-performance and late completion of projects in the rural areas of the province.

The projects are expected to be completed by December 2023.

The MEC recommended the termination or downscaling of non-performing contractors, and called on the department to appoint contractors with capacity that will complete projects on time.

“We are hopeful and certain that appointed contractors will complete those projects on time. We are also monitoring performance and the quality of work done, [and] answering a call by people of the North West to build a sustainable human settlements for them,” Maloyi said.

Illegal occupation of houses

Maloyi raised his concern at the continuous illegal occupation of low cost houses and community residential units across the province.

He reiterated the commitment he made during his budget vote recently that the department, in collaboration with municipalities, will deal decisively with such invaders, in line with municipal bylaws, in order to restore the houses to their rightful beneficiaries.

Some of the areas dealing with illegal invasion include Marikana and Matlosana.

“We are concerned about the illegal occupation of houses built for our beneficiaries. Every house constructed in this province has a specific beneficiary,” said Maloyi.

The MEC and his team will this week visit the Dr Ruth Segomutsi Mompati District Municipality and continue to revisit other districts to monitor performance. – SAnews.gov.za