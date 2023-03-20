North West authorities monitor protests

The North West Provincial Government has assured residents that the rule of law will be enforced to ensure the safety of communities during today’s planned national shutdown.

North West Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape said law enforcement agencies will be monitoring the situation.

“The provincial government recognizes and respects the rights of citizens and political parties to protest and will also ensure that the rights of non-protesting citizens are protected. Intimidation, damage to property and threats to human life will not be tolerated,” the Premier said.

This as the Economic Freedom Fighters have embarked on a national shutdown.

Accordingly, security at all government buildings in the province will be stepped-up to ensure that government properties and employees, who will be on duty, are protected.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that communities’ rights to have unrestricted movements and access to government services are not compromised, hence the assurance that their safety is guaranteed on the day of the protest.

“As the country is commemorating Human Rights Month, our focus is on promoting respect for basic human rights for all and consolidating government efforts towards accelerating delivery of services to the people, creating work opportunities for the unemployed and critically, growing our economy,” Maape said. – SAnews.gov.za