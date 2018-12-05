North West appoints administrator for Ramokokastadt

North West Premier Professor Job Mokgoro has appointed Advocate Ditaba Rantsane as an administrator in Ramokokastadt following violent protests.

This as the Baphalane Traditional Community has recently been involved in violent community protests mainly at Ramokokastadt, but also affecting other villages such as Bojating, Witrandjie and Phadi, resulting in serious instability in the areas.

“As a further precautionary measure, with immediate effect until the investigations are completed and necessary actions undertaken. He will assist the Traditional Council and perform duties as set out in section 9(1) of the Provincial Act,” said the Office of the Premier on Wednesday.

“The decision is taken considering the public interest, good governance, and to bring stability and normality, whilst a process of investigations is being expedited,” said the office of the Premier.

The protests have also affected the villages of Bojating, Witrandjie and Phadi, which resulted in the closure of schools in June while public and private property were torched.

Community complaints date back to 2013, and the situation has escalated to an extent that service delivery has ground to a halt. The community is in serious distress as basic services are not accessible.

In addition, allegations levelled against Kgosi JJEM Ramokoka and the Traditional Council, amongst others, include maladministration and poor governance, financial mismanagement and a lack of community consultation on key decisions.

Premier Mokgoro met with all stakeholders in September as part of efforts to find a solution. In addition, a meeting was held with the royal family on 11 September 2018 to try and obtain a recommendation to invoke section 10(3) of the North West Traditional Leadership and Governance Act no 02 of 2005.

However the recommendation was not provided by the royal family.

“The provincial administration, intervened by invoking sections 9(3) and 10(2), of the North West Traditional Leadership and Governance Act No 02 of 2005 and appointed the Intervention Team to investigate matters indicated in the assigned Terms of Reference, the duration of the intervention is estimated to be six months.”

This was an attempt to bring normality and to allow the veracity of the allegations to be tested.

The intervention team commenced with its work on 19 September 2018, and has been issuing weekly reports. The weekly reports have resulted in the Premier invoking sections 9(1), 9(2), 11(5), 34(3) of the North West Traditional Leadership and Governance Act.

A legal process ensued, whereby Kgosi and the Traditional Council were provided with preliminary allegations which were consolidated from written and oral submissions received from stakeholders as part of the investigation.

The Premier has taken note of representations made by the traditional council, and in the interest of the general public, Baphalane Traditional Community, provincial government, and the need to ensure that functions as set out in section 9(1) of the North West Traditional Leadership and Governance Act No 02 of 2005 Act.

The Premier’s office said the decision was made taking into consideration public interest.

“The decision is taken considering the public interest, good governance, and to bring stability and normality, whilst a process of investigations is being expedited. I request that necessary support be provided to the appointed administrator to enable him to execute the responsibilities mandated by legislation,” said the Premier. - SAnews.gov.za