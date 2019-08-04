North West accelerates plans to grow economy

The North West Provincial Government has committed to regularly engaging with business and social partners to promote integrated economic planning in the province.

An amount of R986.4 million has been allocated to the North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism to accelerate transformational, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in that province.

MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi revealed this when she tabled the department’s budget speech for 2019/20 recently in the North West Provincial Legislature.

Acknowledging that economic growth and development is a shared responsibility, Mosenogi said her department will broadly consult with relevant key stakeholders, including national departments, the private sector and developmental financial institutions for the drawing up of an integrated plan to change the economic landscape of the North West.

“In support of the Provincial Development Plan‘s priorities of economy and employment, the province has identified several programmes that will be implemented including employment through economic growth, public and private procurement, mining collaboration strategy, value chain identification and support, to mention a few.

“After engaging with the stakeholders, the department hopes to have an Integrated Provincial Economic Growth Strategy aimed at prioritising economic sectors that will enhance the development of the province, revitalise industrial parks, attract investment, and address township and rural economies,” said Mosenogi.

This month, the North West will host a summit where officials will engage with mining houses in the province to stimulate economic growth and create jobs, and investment in quality economic infrastructure to support growth and a diversified and competitive economy.

The department will further enter into a new partnership with the Automobile Industry Development Council and the Industrial Development Corporation to revive industrial parks in the province and create new and niche industries.

“This initiative is intended to restore the dignity of our people by providing them with opportunities to earn an income while developing their skills,” Mosenogi said. – SAnews.gov.za