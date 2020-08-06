Nominations for NSFAS board open

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Blade Nzimande, has invited the public and interested parties to nominate people to be considered for appointment to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Board.

In terms of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme Act, the NSFAS Board must consist of 18 members, 13 of which must be appointed by the Minister, including the Chairperson, four co-opted by the board and one, the Executive Officer of the NSFAS.

Each member of the NSFAS Board holds office for a period of four years and allowances will be in accordance with the National Treasury guidelines for remuneration.

The NSFAS is a statutory body established to allocate funds for loans and bursaries to eligible higher education students.

The NSFAS develops criteria and conditions in consultation with the Minister for the granting of loans and bursaries to eligible students, raises additional funds, recovers loans, maintains and analyses the database and undertakes research for the better utilisation of financial resources.

The scheme also advises the Minister on matters relating to student financial aid and performs such other functions assigned to it by the Minister.

Interested parties can visit www.dhet.gov.za to access the published Government Gazette 43525 dated 15 July 2020.

Nominations accompanied by the curriculum vitae of the nominee and a letter of consent indicating the availability of the nominee to serve on the NSFAS Board if appointed, should be forwarded to: The Director General: Higher Education and Training for the attention Dr D Parker: Deputy Director – General, University Education at Private Bag X 174, Pretoria, 0001 or email: mampane.g@dhet.gov.za – SAnews.gov.za