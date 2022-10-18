No police officer is above the law: Khoza

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has called for the full application of the law on a police officer accused of killing two young women in KwaNyuswa, west of Durban.

"The law must be equally harsh to all officers who believe they are above the law,” Khoza said.

Khoza was reacting to the brutal murder of two women, whose bodies were found in the backhouse of a 23-year-old police officer.

Although information surrounding the murders remains sketchy, it is alleged that both young women were shot multiple times and 11 spent cartridges were found on the scene.

It is believed that the firearm used for the killings could be a service pistol, and the police officer was allegedly in a romantic relationship with both deceased.

Khoza said it is disturbing to learn of the brutal murder of innocent women, and reiterated that anyone who commits atrocities against women deserves no mercy from the criminal justice system.

She said the department finds solace in the fact that the police officer is in custody.

“Because this police officer was arrested, we believe he will be able to shed light with law enforcement on what exactly happened. By giving women killers harsher sentences, our courts will send a message to these abusers that their actions will not be tolerated.”

The MEC maintains that those who kill women must never be allowed to share the same spaces with society, or be allowed to roam the streets.

She said it is disturbing that a police officer, someone who is expected to be at the forefront of providing safety of citizens, became the one facing such accusation.

“Indeed, he must provide answers. We must all unite and call for justice for both deceased and we need to support families after losing their loved ones."

The police officer made a brief appearance at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and the case was postponed to 26 October 2022 for a formal bail hearing.

The MEC has sent her heartfelt condolences to the two families who lost their daughters and called on citizens to give support to the families of the deceased.

A team of social workers has been dispatched to provide psychosocial support to the families. – SAnews.gov.za