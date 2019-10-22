No load shedding on Tuesday

Eskom will not implement load shedding on Tuesday.

“Eskom did not implement rotational load shedding yesterday and the probability of load shedding is low for the week,” the power utility said in a statement.

The power utility said the electricity system remains extremely constrained and vulnerable.

However the power utility warned that any unexpected shift such as unplanned breakdowns could result in load shedding at short notice.

Meanwhile, the utility experienced a fault on the 400kV Gumeni transmission line connected to the Hendrina Power Station on Monday.

The fault, impacted electricity supply to Pullenshope, Hendrina town and surrounding areas.

Power was restored to affected customers yesterday and the restoration of Hendrina Power Station is progressing well.

The incident is under investigation while work continues to ensure that no load shedding is implemented.

“Recovery teams continue to work tirelessly to return some of our generating units from planned and unplanned maintenance while we are currently using some of our emergency reserves to minimise [the] probability of load shedding,” Eskom said.

The power utility has appealed to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly.

“Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand. We will continue to keep South Africans informed about the status of the electricity system and our recovery efforts,” it said.

The power utility last implemented load shedding on Saturday. – SAnews.gov.za