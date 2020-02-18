No load shedding today

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

By Onalenna Mhlongo

Eskom says there is no load shedding expected today, but the possibility of load shedding during the week remains.

“We remind customers that the system remains vulnerable and that load shedding can be implemented at short notice if there are any additional changes in the system performance,” Eskom said on Tuesday.

Even though there are some improvements, Eskom has requested customers to reduce demand and to use electricity sparingly during this period.

“There is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health,” Eskom announced.

Customers can help reduce demand by doing the following.

  • Take a short shower instead of filling up a bath tub with hot water.
  • Only boil the amount of water you need and not the whole kettle.
  • Switch of your geysers over peak periods.
  • Always match the pot to the size of the stove plate.
  • Set air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23°c.
  • Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.
  • Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.
  • At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

Customers may check load shedding schedules on (https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments.

Further enquiries can be made by contacting the Eskom media desk on +27 11 800 3304/ 3433/ 6050/ 6103 or fax-to-email 086 664 7699. Alternatively email, mediadesk@eskom.co.za  – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Cabinet approves Public Procurement Bill for comment

1815 Views
18 Feb 2020

Security officers to get salary increase

150240 Views
17 Sep 2018

Labour's new scam alert!

10026 Views
04 Apr 2019

Applications for Lesotho exemption permit now open

56397 Views
19 Nov 2019

Increased allocations in grants, education and health

20568 Views
20 Feb 2019

SA to host AfCFTA summit

757 Views
18 Feb 2020