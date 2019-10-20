No load shedding on Sunday

Eskom will not be implementing load shedding on Sunday, although the system remains constrained and vulnerable.

“No load shedding is expected today. Additional generating units are expected to return to service today and repairs are progressing well on the conveyor belt at Medupi Power Station,” the power utility said in a statement.

Eskom said it has had an opportunity to replenish diesel reserves for the open cycle gas turbines as well as increase water levels at its pumped storage schemes in preparation for the week ahead.

The reserves enable Eskom to avoid and/or minimise the extent of load shedding.

“The power system is constrained and while we are making every effort to avoid load shedding, it could be implemented at short notice should there be a significant shift in plant performance and increased unplanned technical breakdowns,” Eskom said.

The power utility has advised that, as some parts of the country experience a heat wave, the use of air conditioners be set at 23 degrees.

“Eskom will be in a better position to provide a prognosis for tomorrow and the coming week after reviewing the performance of the electricity system this evening. We will continue to keep South Africans informed about the status of the electricity system and our recovery efforts,” Eskom said. –SAnews.gov.za