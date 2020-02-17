No load shedding on Monday, probability remains

Monday, February 17, 2020

While some generating units have returned to service, the possibility of load shedding for the rest of the week remains, said Eskom.

“After returning some generating units to service this morning, Eskom does not expect to implement any load shedding today. While the generating system has improved, the possibility of load shedding during the week does remain,” said the power utility on Monday.

Eskom implemented load shedding over the course of the weekend. The company reminded customers that due to the constrained and unreliable generation plant, as well as any sudden changes in the demand profile, load shedding may be implemented at short notice.

As of 5:50am, unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 9 869MW, while planned maintenance is at 5 486MW.

“Implementing load shedding during the weekend has helped us to reduce the usage of the emergency diesel reserves and to replenish hydro-pumped storage schemes, which places us in a better position to meet demand this week,” said Eskom.

Load shedding is a highly controlled process implemented by the system operator to ensure the security of the power system and to prevent a national blackout.

Eskom also reminded South Africans of the possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months, as it conducts critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Egypt announces first case of Coronavirus

1172 Views
17 Feb 2020

Department lifts livestock auction ban

1023 Views
17 Feb 2020

Increased allocations in grants, education and health

20240 Views
20 Feb 2019

North West to build R80m farm school

658 Views
04 Dec 2013

R143m for drought relief in Moutse

898 Views
17 Feb 2020

Security officers to get salary increase

149977 Views
17 Sep 2018