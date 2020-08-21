No load shedding forecast for the weekend

Friday, August 21, 2020

Following the recovery of three generation units overnight that eased supply constraints, Eskom says no load shedding is expected for the weekend.

Three generators were returned to service at the Lethabo, Medupi and Kusile power stations while another unit at Kusile was taken offline for repairs.

“While the supply constraints have eased for the rest of the weekend, Eskom would like to remind the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the aged generation infrastructure is unpredictable, unreliable and volatile,” said Eskom in a statement on Friday.

Unplanned breakdowns stand at 8 750MW of capacity, adding to the 4 500MW currently out on planned maintenance.

“Any significant deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the implementation of load shedding at short notice,” said Eskom.

The power utility thanked South Africans for their assistance during the difficult week of load shedding.  – SAnews.gov.za

