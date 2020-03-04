No load shedding expected today

Wednesday, March 4, 2020
By: 
Onalenna Mhlongo

Eskom says it does not expect to implement rotational load shedding today. 

The power parastatal warned, however, that it may implement load shedding at short notice due to unplanned breakdowns. 

“We are currently utilising emergency generation reserves to supplement supply. The generation system remains constrained, vulnerable and unpredictable. 

“Load shedding could be implemented at short notice if there is undesirable change in the generation system performance,” Eskom said. 

Customers are requested to use electricity sparingly. 

“We appeal to customers to revisit their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website, (https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments,” Eskom said. 

Alternatively, customers can contact the Eskom media desk on +27 11 800/ 3433/ 6050/ 6130 or fax-to-email: 086 664 7699 or email mediadesk@eskom.co.za. - SAnews.gov.za

