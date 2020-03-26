No labour matters to be heard during lockdown

As the country gears up for the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, the Labour Court says no matters will be heard during this period.

“With respect to access to the Labour Courts, no matters will be allocated for hearing from Friday 27 March until 16 April 2020 both days inclusive.

“Matters already allocated will not be heard and will be removed from the roll,” said the Office of the Judge President of the Labour Court.

No Judges will be available at court to consider any matter nor will any member of staff be available to receive any documents.

Urgent court matters heard on merit

With regard to urgent court matters, the Labour Court said parties must alert the Registrar explaining in full detail why the matter must be considered during the lockdown.

“The registrar will then contact the Judge on duty who will inform the registrar whether or not she or he will consider the matter and if she or he decides to entertain the matter it will be done telephonically with the other side being duly informed by the applicant where necessary,” the Office of the Judge President.

Where parties seek to bring an urgent matter the registrar to contact is as follows:

Johannesburg Ms. F Ntuli fntuli@judiciary.org.za Tel: 011 3595760

Cape Town Ms. F Ismail FIsmail@judiciary.org.za Tel:021 4249035

Durban Mr. T Vilakazi TVilakazi@judiciary.org.za Tel: 031 992 6202

Port Elizabeth Ms. S Gerber SGerber@judiciary.org.za Tel: 041 502 6635

In matters that were postponed as a result of the lockdown, parties in these matters may, through the registrars, approach the Judge President in writing for an expedited date for a new hearing. – SAnews.gov.za