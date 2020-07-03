No hard lockdown on the cards, says President

Friday, July 3, 2020

With government trying to strike a delicate balance between the loss of lives and saving jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is not considering returning to a hard lockdown.

The President clarified government’s stance during his oversight visit to Mpumalanga on Friday where he assessed the province’s state of readiness for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Another hard lockdown is not being considered for now, the issue of jobs lost concerns us. Other countries are experiencing even bigger losses. We are developing various other ways of responding to this,” said the President.  

The exponential increase in COVID-19 cases ignited fierce debate across society with a hard lockdown proposed as a measure to curb the country’s rising infections.

President Ramaphosa said government would rather consider other options in the “toolbox” in fighting the pandemic.

He said the increase in numbers was expected but the National Coronavirus Command Council will examine the situation in the hardest hit provinces such as Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Western Cape.

The three provinces account for the lion’s share of the country’s COVID-19 cases with the  Western Cape leading the pack 64 841cases, 49 937 in Gauteng and 30 603 in Eastern Cape.

To date South Africa recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day as 8 728 people tested positive bringing the national total to 168 061.

On Thursday, 95 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported bringing the total number of deaths to 2 844.  – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Safety first as more grades reopen on 6 July

21061 Views
24 Jun 2020

20 000 SANDF members deployed

1199 Views
03 Jul 2020

No hard lockdown on the cards, says President

598 Views
03 Jul 2020

UIF explains COVID-19 TERS payments

3460 Views
02 Jul 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

172856 Views
29 Apr 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

18879 Views
18 Jun 2020

SA News on Facebook