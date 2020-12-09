No decision yet on closure of beaches, says KZN Premier

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says no formal decision has been taken regarding the reports and proposals around the possible closure of the provincial beaches over the festive season.

“At this stage there is no decision the provincial government has taken or contemplating to take with regards to the closure of beaches. This may only change based on the assessment of the situation on the ground and based on advice by medical experts,” Zikalala said.

The Provincial Command Council, chaired by the Premier, is seized with the task of preventing a second wave of COVID-19 infections from hitting the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

To this end, Zikalala said the province has activated its resurgence implementation strategy and plan.

“The primary focus for now is on efforts to mitigate and prevent the resurgence of COVID-19 without further disruptions to economic activity and livelihoods of people. The provincial government continues to engage with stakeholders such as Amakhosi and municipalities and continues to receive updates on the state of infections,” Zikalala said.

The Premier emphasised that the primary goal at this stage, is to do all they can to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, while at the same time working hard to revive the economy following the devastation caused by the pandemic.

“The province is therefore looking at what best can be done to save lives while also protecting livelihoods. The matters in the public domain are currently part of the debates and proposals by various stakeholders and will be discussed once they are formally tabled,” Zikalala said.

The Premier reiterated his call to all people of KwaZulu-Natal to do their best and play their part to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Behaviour change and adherence to COVID-19 protocols remains our potent weapons. Let us wear a mask at all times, avoid gathering and keep social distance. It is important to sanitise regularly [and] all of us must also comply with level 1 disaster regulations,” the Premier said.

Festive Season launch

Meanwhile, Zikalala will on Friday unveil the KZN Integrated Festive Season Safety and COVID-19 prevention plans.

Matters relating to the safety of holidaymakers and measures that will be taken to ensure there is no spike in infections will be outlined during this launch. – SAnews.gov.za