Nkoana-Mashabane hosts dialogue with Limpopo women farmers

As part of International Women’s Day, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is set to host a dialogue session with women farmers in Limpopo today.

International Women’s Day is celebrated globally annually on 08 March to commemorate the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of women.

This year’s International Women’s Day is observed under the theme: “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) said the dialogue brings together the global theme of attaining gender equality for a more sustainable future in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction.

“Ensuring gender equality in volatile times ensures greater chance of sustainability and stability for future generations, while addressing global concerns like food security, poverty and hunger, and managing our response to climate change, unstable political climates, and cultural and other changes,” said the department.

The dialogues also forms part of a series of engagements that contribute to South Africa’s position at the 66th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66), which will take place from 14 to 25 March 2022.

In accordance with its multi-year programme of work (2021- 2024), the DWYPD said the CSW66 will consider “achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes,” as its priority theme.

“The department, as the custodian of government’s women empowerment and gender equality mandate, is charged with coordinating South Africa’s participation at the United Nation CSW session. South Africa [has] also secured Chairship of the Bureau for the 66th and 67th sessions of the Commission on the Status of Women in 2022 and 2023,” the department said.

According to the United Nations, advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century.

Women are increasingly being recognised as more vulnerable to climate change impacts than men, as they constitute the majority of the world’s poor, and are more dependent on the natural resources which climate change threatens the most.

The Minister will be joined by Limpopo Social Development MEC, Nkakareng Rakgoale who will representing the Premier’s Office. – SAnews.gov.za