Nkoana-Mashabane condemns manhandling of Amathole female councillor

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, has condemned acts of gender-based violence (GBV) taking place in the workplace.

This follows footage, showing an African Nation Congress Councillor, Nanziwe Rulashe, being forcefully removed from the Amathole Municipality offices by armed security guards on Monday.

“It is disheartening to have had to watch the clip of a woman simply doing her job being dragged like that in a public office. Details leading up to this incident remain unclear, however, there is no situation or justification for a human being, more particularly a woman to be handled like that,” Nkoana-Mashabane said.

The Minister warned that such acts destroy the work government and civil society is doing to fight gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa.

“We are still fighting the scourge of GBVF in our country and to witness such abhorrent acts, particularly in a government building is unbelievable. On the 29th of November 2021, South Africa signed on the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 190 (C190) which deals with violence and harassment in the world of work.

“The violent acts displayed in the video go against the very work that the government is doing in ending all types of violence against women both in and outside the workplace,” Nkoana-Mashabane said.

The Minister has commended the South African Police Serice for launching an investigation and bringing those responsible to book.

“Councillor Rulashe must have justice served, and those responsible must be removed from their positions through the correct procedures,” said Nkoana-Mashabane.

Meanwhile, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, also condemned the incident.

“The images coming out of the video we have seen of the incident are a cause for serious concern. That this incident took place in the offices of government puts serious doubt in society about our commitment to end the scourge of gender-based violence,” said Dlamini Zuma.

She has since held a series of engagements with the leadership of the District Municipality and the Eastern Cape provincial leadership who have also condemned the incident. – SAnews.gov.za