NIU takes down wanted and dangerous underground illegal mining kingpin

Monday, August 31, 2026

The National Intervention Unit (NIU) in Pretoria has taken down a wanted and dangerous underground illegal mining kingpin during an intelligence-driven tracing operation in Carletonville, Gauteng.

The operation was conducted as part of ongoing efforts by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to dismantle illegal mining syndicates and disrupt violent criminal activities associated with illegal mining in the Carletonville area.

“Members of the NIU proceeded to a residence on Sunday, where the suspect was believed to be staying. Upon arrival, police announced their presence and identified themselves as police officers.

“The suspect responded by pointing an AK-47 assault rifle at the police. The members were compelled to respond with force, resulting in the suspect sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. An AK-47 rifle and 125 rounds of AK-47 ammunition were seized at the scene.

“The deceased suspect was known to police as one of the dangerous illegal mining kingpins operating in the Carletonville area. He is believed to have played a central role in the ongoing conflict between two rival illegal mining groups in the area,” the NIU said.

The SAPS continues to intensify operations aimed at dismantling illegal mining networks, disrupting the activities of criminal syndicates and restoring law and order in communities affected by illegal mining and associated violence. – SAnews.gov.za