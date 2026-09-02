NICD urges parents to vaccinate against rotavirus

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is encouraging all parents to vaccinate their children against rotavirus following an increase in rotavirus cases in Pretoria, with one death already reported.

Parents are also urged to continue breastfeeding infants or administer oral rehydration solution – six teaspoons of sugar and half a teaspoon of salt in one litre of clean water – to infants and children with diarrhoeal symptoms.

According to the institute, the virus is a seasonal diarrhoeal infection common to children which peaks during the cooler, drier months of the year.

“Clinical symptoms include the sudden onset of vomiting followed by non-bloody watery diarrhoea, which may result in severe life-threatening dehydration. Fever may occur in approximately 30-50% of patients. Associated symptoms include loss of appetite, lethargy, and mild abdominal discomfort,” Head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases at the NICD, Professor Nicola Page, said.

The virus is transmitted via the faecal-oral route, with most children having at least one infection by the age of two.

“Parents should also watch for signs of early to moderate dehydration, including no tears, dry mouth, sunken soft spot or eyes, fewer wet nappies [no wet nappy for previous 6-8 hours], and behaviour changes like unusual fussiness, listlessness and lethargy or refusal to eat or drink.

“In these children, parents could increase fluid intake or, if concerned, proceed to the nearest clinic or health facility,” Page added.

According to the NICD, South Africa’s annual rotavirus season typically occurs from July to August and may extend into September.

Symptoms may include vomiting, watery diarrhoea, fever and sometimes stomach pain. Dehydration can also occur rapidly in patients.

“Children with severe dehydration may become excessively sleepy or limp, produce dark urine, have cold or discoloured skin, exhibit fast breathing or heartbeat and their skin will form a tent when pinched and be slow to return to normal.

“Severe dehydration is a medical emergency, and these children should be taken to the nearest medical facility or clinic immediately, administering oral rehydration solution on the way, if possible. Prompt recognition of dehydration and rapid treatment will prevent prolonged hospitalisation, complications and even death,” the NICD said. – SAnews.gov.za