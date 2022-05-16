NICD reports more than 4 300 new COVID-19 cases

Monday, May 16, 2022

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported that at least 4 344 new COVID-19 cases have been detected over the past 24 hour reporting period.

This represents a positivity rate of some 20.34% and brings the cumulative number of infections to at least 3 891 793.

The provincial breakdown of new cases is as follows:

  • Gauteng new cases 1 897;
  • Western Cape in second with at least 884;
  • Some 839 new cases have been reported in KwaZulu-Natal;
  • The Free State reports 188 new cases;          
  • The Eastern Cape has 162 new cases;
  • In Mpumalanga, some 124 new cases have been recorded;
  • At least 113 more new cases are reported in the North West;
  • The Northern Cape reported some 111 new cases; and
  • Limpopo reported the least new cases at 26.

Two more deaths as a result of COVID-19 infection have been reported bringing the cumulative total to some 100 755.

Meanwhile, the National Health Department reports that 3 638 more COVID-19 vaccines were administered over the past 24 hours.

Some 35 441 399 jabs have been administered since the rollout of the vaccine began. - SAnews.gov.za

