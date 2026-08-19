NHLS appoints experts to strengthen governance

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has announced the appointment of new independent expert members to its Board’s Audit and Risk Committee (ARC) and Information Technology Governance Committee (ITGC) in a move to strengthen institutional governance, accountability and digital innovation.

According to the NHLS, the newly appointed members bring extensive expertise in digital transformation, governance, finance, risk management, and public-sector leadership.

“Among the appointees are Poppy Tshabalala, a Chartered Chief Information Officer and digital transformation leader with more than 25 years of Information and Communication Technology experience, and Patrick Ganesan, a specialist in enterprise risk management and regulatory compliance, who are appointed to the ITGC.

“In the Audit and Risk Committee, Suren Maharaj, a Chartered Accountant and seasoned finance executive with over 30 years of experience; Fulufhelo Tshikhudo, an accomplished governance, risk, and finance expert with more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across key state institutions; and Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba, a Chartered Accountant with expertise in financial management have been appointed,” the NHLS said.

The entity welcomed their appointments.

“The NHLS believes the collective expertise of the expert independent Committee Members will strengthen governance, accountability, strategic oversight, and innovation as the organisation continues to deliver quality diagnostic pathology services, support public health surveillance, and advance medical research and training in South Africa.

“The NHLS looks forward to their immense contribution towards advancing the NHLS mandate and supporting the broader goals of South Africa’s public healthcare system.

“The NHLS also extends its appreciation to the outgoing Board members for their service and contribution,” the NHLS noted. – SAnews.gov.za