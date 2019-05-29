New Ministry to focus on job creation

Government has yet again showed its commitment to job creation, with the composition of a new Ministry of Employment and Labour which will focus on addressing the challenge of unemployment in the country.

Addressing the nation on the composition of the National Executive at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Wednesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had reduced his Cabinet from 36 to 28 ministries.

He said following the elections, the administration was given a clear mandate which needed a capable and efficient Cabinet.

“If we are to make effective progress in building the South Africa that we all want, it is important that we deploy into positions of responsibility people who are committed, capable and hard-working, and who have integrity.

“In appointing a new national executive, I have taken a number of considerations into account, including experience, continuity, competence, generational mix and demographic and regional diversity,” the President said.

He said the people he appointed must realise that the expectations of the South African people have never been greater and that they will shoulder a great responsibility.

President Ramaphosa warned the incoming Ministers and Deputy Ministers that their performance – individually and collectively – will be closely monitored against specific outcomes. Where implementation is unsatisfactory, action will be taken.

He said the men and women who have been appointed to the executive have been drawn from all corners of the country.

The President said for the first time in the history of the country, half of all Ministers were women.

“We have also included a significant number of young people. This is in fulfillment of our commitment to giving young people roles of responsibility in all sectors of society.”

He said this is part of a generational transition in which government is creating a pipeline of leaders to take the country further into the future.

The President named David Mabuza as his Deputy President.

President Ramaphosa made the following appointments to the National Executive:

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is Thoko Didiza. The Deputy Ministers are Sdumo Dlamini and Mcebisi Skwatsha. The Minister of Basic Education is Angie Motshekga. The Deputy Minister is Dr Regina Mhaule. The Minister of Communications is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. The Deputy Minister is Pinky Kekana. The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The Deputy Ministers are Parks Tau and Obed Bapela. The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The Deputy Minister is Thabang Makwetla. The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheriesis Barbara Creecy. The Deputy Minister is Maggie Sotyu. The Minister of Employment and Labour is Thulas Nxesi. The Deputy Minister is Boitumelo Moloi. The Minister of Finance is Tito Mboweni. The Deputy Minister is Dr David Masondo. The Minister of Health is Dr Zwelini Mkhize. The Deputy Minister is Dr Joe Phaahla. The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology is Dr Blade Nzimande. The Deputy Minister is Buti Manamela. The Minister of Home Affairs is Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. The Deputy Minister is Njabulo Nzuza. The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation is Lindiwe Sisulu. The Deputy Ministers are Pam Tshwete and David Mahlobo. The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is Dr Naledi Pandor. The Deputy Ministers are Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini. The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services is Ronald Lamola. The Deputy Ministers are John Jeffery and Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa. The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy is Gwede Mantashe. The Deputy Minister is Bavelile Hlongwa. The Minister of Police is General Bheki Cele. The Deputy Minister is Cassel Mathale. The Minister in the Presidency is Jackson Mthembu. The Deputy Minister in the Presidency is Thembi Siweya. The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. The Deputy Minister is Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize. The Minister of Public Enterprises is Pravin Gordhan. The Deputy Minister is Phumulo Masualle. The Minister of Public Service and Administration is Senzo Mchunu. The Deputy Minister is Sindy Chikunga. The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Patricia De Lille. The Deputy Minister is Noxolo Kiviet. The Minister of Small Business Development is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. The Deputy Minister is Rosemary Capa. The Minister of Social Development is Lindiwe Zulu. The Deputy Minister is Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu. The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture is Nathi Mthethwa. The Deputy Minister is Nocawe Mafu. The Minister of State Security is Ayanda Dlodlo. The Deputy Minister is Zizi Kodwa. The Minister of Tourism is Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane. The Deputy Minister is Fish Mahlalela. The Minister of Trade and Industry is Ebrahim Patel. The Deputy Ministers are Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina. The Minister of Transport is Fikile Mbalula. The Deputy Minister is Dikeledi Magadzi.

The President expressed his appreciation to all those outgoing members of the Executive who served the country so ably in the Fifth Administration.

“We continue to value their experience, skills and contribution, and will give them suitable responsibilities where they will be able to serve the nation.

“Allow me to express my gratitude to all the Members of the incoming Executive for making themselves available to serve the nation, and I wish them all the best in the execution of their responsibilities.

“We have all been called upon to serve the people of this country, and we will do so to the utmost of our ability,” President Ramaphosa said. – SAnews.gov.za