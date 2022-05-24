New COVID-19 infections up by 1 662

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases has reported at least 1662 new COVID-19 infections in South Africa over the past 24 hour reporting cycle.

According to the institute, this represents a positivity rate of some 13.7% and brings the cumulative number of infections to 3 931 534.

The provincial breakdown of new infections reported is as follows:

Gauteng: 650

Western Cape: 371

KwaZulu-Natal: 216

Free State: 106

North West: 85

Mpumalanga: 83

Northern Cape: 67

Eastern Cape: 65

Limpopo: 19

Further, the NICD reported at least 83 more hospitalisations due to the virus with deaths also on the rise.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDOH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDOH reports 19 deaths, and of these, eight occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,952 to date,” the NICD said.

The National Health Department reported that some 43 780 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in the last 24 hour cycle bringing the total number of jabs in arms to 35 794 074. – SAnews.gov.za