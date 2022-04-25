New COVID-19 cases surpass 3000

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported at least 3 222 new COVID-19 cases in the country over the past 24 hour reporting period.

The new cases represent a positivity rate of some 16.7% - bringing the cumulative number of cases in the country to more than 3.7 million since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The provincial breakdown for new cases is as follows:

Gauteng leads the pack with 1727 new cases

KwaZulu-Natal follows with at least 818 new cases

In the Western Cape, 333 new cases were recorded

Some 83 new cases were recorded in Mpumalanga

In the Free State, 80 new cases were detected

The Eastern Cape recorded 68 more cases

At least 63 new cases were recorded in the North West

The Northern Cape reported at least 29 more cases

There were 21 more cases recorded in Limpopo

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the [department] reports five deaths and of these, two occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100 303 to date.

“There has been an increase of 21 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the NICD said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, some 3375 more vaccines were administered over the past reporting period – the majority of which were administered in Gauteng and the Western Cape, followed by the North West.

The total number of people who have received at elast one jab of the COVID-19 vaccines now stands at some 34.6 million jabs in arms. – SAnews.gov.za