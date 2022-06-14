New COVID-19 cases up by 536

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported at least 536 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour reporting period, at a positivity rate of some 5.6%.

This brings the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases up to 3 979 126.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.6% and is lower than yesterday (6.7%).

“The seven-day average is 7.7% today and is lower than yesterday (7.9%). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the NICD said.

The total number of deaths related to the virus increased by 25, with four of those coming in the past 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of deaths now stands at 101 509, with 32 more hospitalisations due to the virus reported.

According to the NICD, Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal continue to account for most of the new cases of the virus, with the three provinces accounting for nearly three quarters of all new cases.

The provincial breakdown of new cases is as follows:

  • Gauteng – 206
  • Western Cape – 115
  • KwaZulu-Natal – 79
  • North West – 33
  • Mpumalanga – 31
  • Eastern Cape – 28
  • Free State – 25
  • Limpopo – 9
  • Northern Cape – 9

 

Meanwhile, some 31 651 more COVID-19 vaccines were administered over the past 24-hour reporting period – bringing the total number of jabs in arms to at least 36 484 428. – SAnews.gov.za

