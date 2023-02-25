New Chairperson, Commissioners appointed for Commission for Gender Equality

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday that he has appointed a new Chairperson and Commissioners for the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

The appointment was made in terms of section 3(9) of the Commission for Gender Equality Act, 1996 (Act No. 39 of 1996), as amended.

The CGE was established in terms of Section 187 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa to promote respect for gender equality and the protection, development and attainment of gender equality in South Africa.

According to the President’s Office, Advocate Olave Nthabiseng Sepanya–Mogale has been appointed as the Commission’s Chairperson on a full-time basis, with effect from 1 March 2023 to 28 February 2028.

In addition, Advocate Thando Gumede will assume a full-time role as a member of the Commission, with effect from 1 March to 31 December 2027.

Bongani Glenton Ngomane will hold a part-time member position of the Commission, with effect from 1 March 2023 to 28 February 2028, while Leelambal Subrayan Naidoo will hold a part-time member position of the Commission during the same tenure.

Leonashia Leigh-Anne van der Merwe has been appointed as a part-time member of the Commission, with effect from 1 March 2023 to 28 February 2028.

“The President wishes the newly appointed members of the Commission well in their work and roles,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za