New Chairperson, Commissioners appointed for Commission for Gender Equality

Saturday, February 25, 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday that he has appointed a new Chairperson and Commissioners for the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

The appointment was made in terms of section 3(9) of the Commission for Gender Equality Act, 1996 (Act No. 39 of 1996), as amended.

The CGE was established in terms of Section 187 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa to promote respect for gender equality and the protection, development and attainment of gender equality in South Africa.

According to the President’s Office, Advocate Olave Nthabiseng Sepanya–Mogale has been appointed as the Commission’s Chairperson on a full-time basis, with effect from 1 March 2023 to 28 February 2028.

In addition, Advocate Thando Gumede will assume a full-time role as a member of the Commission, with effect from 1 March to 31 December 2027.

Bongani Glenton Ngomane will hold a part-time member position of the Commission, with effect from 1 March 2023 to 28 February 2028, while Leelambal Subrayan Naidoo will hold a part-time member position of the Commission during the same tenure.

Leonashia Leigh-Anne van der Merwe has been appointed as a part-time member of the Commission, with effect from 1 March 2023 to 28 February 2028.

 “The President wishes the newly appointed members of the Commission well in their work and roles,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Social grants to increase, Social Relief of Distress Grant to stay until 2024

50069 Views
22 Feb 2023

Tropical cyclone Freddy brings heavy rains in parts of SA, possible flooding

630 Views
25 Feb 2023

Weather service warns of heavy rain

15932 Views
22 Feb 2023

Government introduces renewable energy, solar tax incentive

4386 Views
22 Feb 2023

SA makes history to reach Women's T20 World Cup final

480 Views
25 Feb 2023

SA explains abstention from Ukraine resolution vote

574 Views
25 Feb 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter