New BBBEE Council to provide added transformation guidance

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, says Cabinet is confident the newly appointed members of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Advisory Council will provide government with additional guidance on transformation matters.

Gungubele was speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Cape Town on Thursday.

The 14-member council was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week. Members were drawn from various sectors, including business, trade unions, community-based organisations and academia.

Gungubele allayed concerns from some quarters on the quality of the individuals on the council, saying diverse and wide ranging views emanating from within the council will make it stronger.

“The council comprises a diverse group of people from business, trade unions, community-based organisations and academia, who will be responsible for guiding government on the transformation of the economy.

“Anyone who is in the council is treated in their individual capacity. A lot of people who are in that council belong in one way or another to some forum, and in [those forums have their] own principles. Whatever [they] do in [those forums, they] will be judged on that. This will be no different (sic),” Gungubele said.

The new members of the council, as announced by the Presidency, are:

Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive Officer of the Black Business Council (BBC)

Gloria Serobe, a veteran of black business

Nthabiseng Moleko, an academic and specialist on industrial development funding

Sibongile Sambo, who operates a company in the aviation services sector

Sibusiso Maphatiane, an industrialist who runs his own metal foundry business

Ajay Lalu, a chartered accountant and B-BBEE specialist

Louise Thipe, a senior leader in the labour movement

Makale Ngwenya, a trade unionist and researcher

Kashif Wicomb, who leads the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF)

Lulu Gwagwa, an academic, spatial development planner and businessperson

Thulani Tshefuta, who represents the community constituency and the youth movement at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC)

James Hodge, Chief Economist of the Competition Commission

Khathu Lambani Makwela, a director of a company in the healthcare sector

Irene Dimakatso Morati, an internal auditor

Gungubele said ensuring the empowerment of black people within the economy remains paramount to government.

“While there has been remarkable progress in reversing apartheid’s distortions on the economy, more work still needs to be done in increasing black management control, upscaling skills development and broadening procurement to give opportunities to black women and the youth,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za