NERSA electricity division calls for input on strategic planning

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has called on stakeholders to attend a public consultation workshop on the Strategic Planning Programme being rolled out by the Electricity Division.

“It was determined that a public consultation workshop would be a transparent and efficient mechanism to elicit a diverse range of responses to the strategic challenges facing the division going forward,” NERSA said on Tuesday.

On 10 March 2021, the Energy Regulator published a discussion paper to guide inputs to the Electricity Division Strategic Planning.

The document is available on the NERSA website at www.nersa.org.za under ‘Consultation>Notices> Electricity.’ The closing date for written comments is 20 March 2021.

The Electricity Division will be engaging with external stakeholders to elicit their responses to a series of strategic questions on virtual platforms on 24 – 26 March 2021.

NERSA is a regulatory authority established as a juristic person in terms of section 3 of the National Energy Regulator Act, 2004 (Act No. 40 of 2004).

NERSA’s mandate is to regulate the electricity, piped-gas and petroleum pipelines industries in terms of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006 (Act No. 4 of 2006), Gas Act, 2001 (Act No. 48 of 2001) and Petroleum Pipelines Act, 2003 (Act No. 60 of 2003).

Members of the public and stakeholders who wish to attend or present their views at the public workshop must submit their request to publichearings@nersa.org.za by 3:30pm on 19 March 2021 for the attention of Mr Eleazer Dlamini.

For more information or queries on the above, stakeholders can contact Mr Dlamini at 012 401 4035.

“Kindly note that if NERSA does not receive any requests to present at the advertised public consultation workshop by the closing date of this notice, NERSA retains the right not to hold the workshop,” the Energy Regulator said. – SAnews.gov.za

