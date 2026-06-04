Nelson Mandela Bay braces for severe Level 8 storms

Thursday, June 4, 2026

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has activated its Joint Operations Centre (JOC) and intensified disaster management and emergency response plan following the South African Weather Service (SAWS) decision to upgrade its warning for disruptive rainfall from Level 5 to Level 8.

The warning, which took effect from Wednesday (including Thursday), covers Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding areas, with forecasts indicating up to 200mm of rainfall. Authorities have warned of widespread flooding, dangerous travel conditions, infrastructure damage and potential disruptions to communities.

The municipality has urged residents, businesses, motorists and community organisations to take immediate precautionary measures ahead of the anticipated severe weather conditions.

According to SAWS, the warning was upgraded due to increased rainfall projections, already saturated ground conditions following recent rainfall, and the significant damage caused by previous weather systems.

Forecasts indicated rainfall accumulations of up to 100mm on Wednesday, with a further 50mm to 100mm expected today. Rainfall probabilities remain exceptionally high, with an 80% chance of rain on today.

“The municipality's Disaster Management Centre, emergency services, engineering teams and critical infrastructure departments have been placed on high alert and are coordinating preparedness measures across the metro,” the municipality said.

The expected impacts include:

• Widespread flooding of formal and informal settlements;

• Flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying areas;

• Significant disruptions to transport routes;

• Dangerous driving conditions caused by reduced visibility and slippery roads;

• Potential mudslides and rockfalls;

• Damage to public and private infrastructure, and

• Communities becoming isolated due to flooding and road closures.

Residents living in flood-prone areas have been urged to prepare for possible evacuations, should conditions deteriorate.

The municipality is also monitoring a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves, with wave heights of between four and five metres forecast along the Nelson Mandela Bay coastline.

“Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution around beaches, coastal walkways and low-lying coastal areas, particularly during high tide periods,” the municipality said.

High tides are expected at approximately 5am and 6pm today.

The municipality has also strongly advised residents to postpone non-essential travel during the warning period, avoid crossing flooded roads, rivers and streams, secure valuable belongings and remain informed through official communication channels.

“Emergency services remain on standby and residents are encouraged to immediately report emergencies and weather-related incidents through the municipality's emergency response channels. The safety of residents remains the municipality's highest priority and all communities are urged to take this warning seriously,” the municipality said. – SAnews.gov.za