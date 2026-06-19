Nelson Mandela Bay boosts tourism safety with deployment of new officers

Friday, June 19, 2026

Nelson Mandela Bay has strengthened its position as one of South Africa's leading tourism destinations with the deployment of a new cohort of Tourism Safety Officers across key tourism precincts and the city's internationally acclaimed beachfront.

The initiative forms part of the Nelson Mandela Bay Coastal Tourism Policing Initiative, a strategic partnership between the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), the South African Police Service (SAPS), Metro Police, and tourism stakeholders.

The deployment represents a significant investment in visitor safety and destination competitiveness, aligning with the Department of Tourism's Tourism Sector Master Plan, which identifies safety, destination management, job creation, and tourism growth as key priorities for growing the national tourism economy.

The newly trained officers will provide visible patrols, visitor assistance, incident response and law enforcement support in tourism hotspots, helping to create a safer and more welcoming environment for both residents and visitors.

Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor, Babalwa Lobishe, said the initiative demonstrates the city's commitment to becoming the destination of choice for domestic and international travellers.

"Tourism remains one of the most important drivers of economic growth, job creation and investment in our city. Every visitor who chooses Nelson Mandela Bay supports local businesses, creates employment opportunities and contributes to the growth of our local economy,” Lobishe said.

She said the deployment of Tourism Safety Officers is a direct investment in visitor confidence and destination excellence.

"It also sends a strong message that Nelson Mandela Bay is committed to providing a safe, welcoming and memorable experience for all who visit our city. As we continue to position Nelson Mandela Bay as South Africa's premier coastal destination and gateway to the Eastern Cape, partnerships such as these play a critical role in enhancing our competitiveness and unlocking new opportunities for tourism growth," the mayor said.

Tourism Business Council of South Africa Chief Executive Officer Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said the initiative highlights the value of industry-led investment in tourism safety.

"Through the Tourism Marketing South Africa (TOMSA) Collaborative Fund, Tshivhengwa said tourism businesses are investing directly in initiatives that make destinations safer and more competitive.

“These officers are a tangible example of that investment at work. Safety is not only a public-sector responsibility; it is tourism imperative. This partnership reflects the industry's commitment to creating environments where visitors can explore with confidence and local tourism businesses can thrive," Tshivhengwa said.

Funded through a partnership between the TOMSA Collaborative Fund and the MBDA, the programme equips officers with specialised training, vehicles, communication equipment and operational support structures designed to enhance coordination between tourism stakeholders and law enforcement agencies.

Tourism remains a strategic economic sector for both Nelson Mandela Bay and South Africa, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing significantly to local economic development.

The municipality said the deployment forms part of the city's broader Tourism Safety Plan, which seeks to improve visitor experiences, strengthen destination competitiveness and attract increased tourism investment.

“The initiative further reinforces Nelson Mandela Bay's commitment to building a safe, vibrant and globally competitive destination capable of attracting visitors, events and investment while showcasing the best of the Eastern Cape and South Africa,” the municipality said. – SAnews.gov.za

