Ndabeni-Abrahams WhatsApp hacked

Monday, October 5, 2020

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has opened a case with the relevant authorities after her WhatsApp account was allegedly hacked.

In a brief statement on Monday, the Ministry said the hacking had resulted in private and confidential information being in the hands of a third party.

“This illegal activity has been reported to relevant authorities and platform owners for action," reads the statement.

Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities, said the Ministry. – SAnews.gov.za

 

