NCOP Chair to address international parliamentary organisations

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Thandi Modise is in Russia where she will engage foreign Parliaments and representatives of international parliamentary organisations.

Modise who is on an official visit to the Russian capital of Moscow, will participate in an international conference on the role of Parliaments in the modern world and the Council of the Russian federation 25 years on the path of multifaceted development.

“The NCOP Chairperson was invited by that country’s Federation Council, one of the Houses of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation,” said Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Sunday.

Monday’s conference which Modise will address, will be held at the Council’s Chambers in Moscow and is expected to engage foreign Parliaments and representatives of international parliamentary organisations.

Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko will also hold a working dinner in honour of Modise, at the end of the conference.

On Tuesday, Modise will address a special a commemorative event in Moscow, to mark the centenaries of former President Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Albertina Sisulu.

Modise’s visit, which got underway on Saturday, will conclude on Wednesday. - SAnews.gov.za