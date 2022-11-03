NATJOINTS ready to deal with national security threats

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Cabinet has reassured the public that the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has an intelligence-driven capacity to deal with threats to the country’s national security, including terrorism.

This comes after the Embassy of the United States of America last week issued a security alert to its citizens in South Africa, warning that terrorists “may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people” in Sandton.

In a post-Cabinet statement, government said: “Through NATJOINTS, the security of the country is assessed regularly for any possible security threat. As part of the cooperation agreements with other intelligence agencies from other countries, South Africa also benefits from the exchange of relevant intelligence information that can ensure the safety of the nation.

Cabinet in the statement called on the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious and illegal activities to law enforcement agencies.

“Do not keep quiet; if you see something, say something. Together we can keep the nation safe,” Cabinet said. – SAnews.gov.za

