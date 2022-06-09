NATJOINTS cautions spread of unsigned national shutdown messages

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) says it is aware of unsigned messages and posters circulating on various social media platforms calling for a national shutdown.

In a statement, the NATJOINTS warned those behind these messages and reminded that prohibiting people's freedom of movement is a criminal offence.

NATJOINTS spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said: “Members of the public are therefore cautioned against spreading such messages that seek to mobilize communities to respond to the shutdown.

“The NATJOINTS is calling on all people in South Africa to work together with law enforcement authorities to uphold and enforce the law. Any action aimed at contravening the law, will be dealt with accordingly within the ambit of the law. To this end, the NATJOINTS is calling for the cooperation of the public”.

Mathe said the NATJOINTS met on Wednesday and were briefed by the Intelligence Coordinating Committee (ICC) on the validity of the call for a National Shutdown.

“The Intelligence community is closely monitoring the situation and the associated risks,” she said.

With this said, Mathe said law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to prevent and combat any forms of criminality.

“The respective PROVJOINTS have been directed to ensure multidisciplinary deployments and that the necessary contingency plans are in place.

“The NATJOINTS assures members of the public that enforcement of the law will be executed within relevant prescripts to ensure stability in the country,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za